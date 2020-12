Death notices

Nettie Mae Gates, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away December 28, 2020, surrounded by family at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Robert Lance Jenkins, 76, of Hazelton, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, from Alzheimer’s at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Sharon Lanell Jensen, 79, of Paul, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her home. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Paul Cemetery. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Linda Mahaffey, 75, of Castleford, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Julia Nadine Parks, 66 of Twin Falls, passed away December 27, 2020, at Oak Harbor Rehabilitation Center in Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynold.

