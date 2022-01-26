 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Death notices

Clara Bell Mae Alley, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away January 21, 2022, at Bridgeview Estates. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

David Allen Baker, 55, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

LaDonna Galpin, 73, of Hailey, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Albert Alvah Hawkins, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away January 21, 2022, at Serenity Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Frances Hayden, 75, of Declo, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at the East Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Nico Perfecto Huerta, infant son of Alyssa and Ernesto Huerta, was stillborn Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

James William Wright, 87, of Buhl, passed away January 21, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

