Death notices

Elizabeth Ann Boguslawski, 45, of Twin Falls, passed away August 3, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Elma Chugg, 95, of Rupert, passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021. No public services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Gary C. Curtis, 78, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on August 2, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel, in Mountain Home. rostfuneral.com

Lorean F. Fouts, 97, of Jerome passed away Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Glen Robert Kunau, a lifelong resident of Burley, passed away Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert, at the age of 97. Services are under the direction and care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home.