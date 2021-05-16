Death notices

Sally Deborah McDonald, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Hemet, Calif., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. At Mrs. McDonald’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. Her final resting place will be private in nature. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.