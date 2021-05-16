Death notices

Sally Deborah McDonald, a 92-year-old resident of Burley, and formerly of Hemet, Calif., passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Highland Estates Assisted Living in Burley. At Mrs. McDonald’s request, there will be no formal funeral service. Her final resting place will be private in nature. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Ethel Mae Miles, 87, of Boise, died Thursday, May 13, 2021. Funeral Home: Relyea Funeral Chapel.
Priscilla S. Parsons, 98, of Filer, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at a Twin Falls care facility. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Filer Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.