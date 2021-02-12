Death notices

Shawn M. Barrutia, 55, of Buhl, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Jerry Dean Litton, 75, of Burley, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Edward Adam Marecki, 63, of Hagerman, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Cornelius O’Keeffe, 86, of Boise, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021. Arrangements are being made under the direction of the Cloverdale Funeral Home. cloverdalefuneralhome.com

William Sargent, 86, of Kimberly, passed away February 11, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

John F. Schoettger, 99, of Gooding, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Eddy Ray Washington, 64, of Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away February 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

