Death notices

Orvella Allen Butts, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away December 10, 2020 at Twin Falls Transitional Care of Cascadia. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Donna Jean Draper (Rosentreter), of California—formerly of Wendell, passed away on December 4, 2020. Additional information will be available at a later date.

Alicia Gonzalez, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away December 10, 2020, in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Cassidy “Cass” McKinley, 57, of Jerome, Idaho, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

