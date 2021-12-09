Death notices

John Orthel, 93, of Filer, passed away December 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Clidia Jean Warberg, 92, of Albion, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at her home in Albion. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by the Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ruth Ann Willis, 83, of Buhl,passed away Monday, December 6, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

