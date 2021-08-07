Death notices

Wayne Courtney, 67, of Buhl, passed away on August 05, 2021. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Helen J. Dolch-Chase, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away August 6, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Stefanie Kytle, 51, of Kimberly, passed away on Wednesday August 4, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Larry Welker Larsen, 83, of Burley, and formerly of Rupert, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Burley. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Venture Salinas, 64, of Twin Falls, passed away August 6, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

