Death notices

Barbara B. Abo, 71, of Boise, passed away on June 9, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. 208-853-3131.

Lisa Marie Grissom, 58, a resident of Jerome, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Norma King, 93, of Boise, passed away on June 10, 2021 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. 208-853-3131.

Nicolas O. Kremer, Sr., 64, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Elizabeth Anne McGinnis, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away June 10, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Deoine Moore, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away June 9, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0