Death notices

Edwin Oakey Cook, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away October 3, 2021, at the home of his daughter in Smithfield, Utah. Services and care are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.

Derrick R. Lingnaw, 56, of Challis, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

David Mech II, 45, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.

Everett Martin Spencer, 83, of Jerome, passed away October 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services and care are under the direction of Parke’s Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0