Death notices

Max Floyd Casperson, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Oren Covert, 81, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away at his home on April 2, 2022. Arrangements pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Sheila E. Coy, 71, of Jerome passed away April 3, 2022 at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lynda Firkins, 57 year old Twin Falls resident, died Sunday, April 3, 2022 at her families’ residence in Rupert, Idaho. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home & Crematory 188 S Hwy 24 Rupert, Idaho.

Robert Jason Hall, 49, of Hagerman and formerly of Bellevue, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Steven Jenkins of Hazleton, Idaho passed away on April 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Marjorie Jensen, 88 of Buhl passed away on Friday April 1, 2022 at her home. A graveside service will be held on Friday April 8, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Janice Evelyn Minshall, 86, of Rapid City, passed away on March 26, 2022. Services pending with Kirk Funeral Home.

Karen Mueller, 76, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on April 4, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Arrangements are pending under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jack Stainger, 97, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on April 3, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dolores E. Watson, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022, at home. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

