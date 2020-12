Death notices

Christel Benoodt, 95, a resident of Boise, passed away December 21, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. www.bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Walter Joseph Bonning II, age 73, formerly of Idaho, passed away November 5, 2020 in Gloucester, Virginia. Arrangements by Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel Mathews, Virginia.

Roxy Deann Carr, 63, of Twin Falls, passed away December 19 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Carl G. Roberts, 81, a Paul resident, passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at his home in Paul. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Christine D Schneider, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away, December 19, 2020 in Twin Falls, ID. Services have been entrusted to Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0