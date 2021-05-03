Death notices

Monica Lynne Dilworth, 66, of Carey passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Maria Guajardo, 81, passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Michael L. Hunter, 70 year old Oakley resident, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at St Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital. Services are pending under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Ron Janson, 66 of Twin Falls, passed away Friday April 30, 2021. Arrangements are under Rosenau Funeral Home.

Roberta Shaffer, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away, Friday, April 30, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Please visit his tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0