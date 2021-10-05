Death notices

Gerald L. Barnes, 83, of Jerome passed away October 1, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Fred Beguhl, 86, of Jerome passed away October 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Robert R. “Bob” Bowman, 87, of Buhl died Sunday, October 3, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marlene Guerry, 89, of Castleford died Saturday, October 2, 2021, at a Boise hospital. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tanya Gunn, 52, of Donnelly, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. Services are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Wilda Swanty Hollinger, a 98-year-old resident of Burley, passed away at her home Friday, October 1, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.