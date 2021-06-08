Death notices

Carl W. Blass Jr., 66, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Ashley Manor in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Karlene Burks, 73, of Jerome, passed away June 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Wilma Driscoll, 99, of Twin Falls, passed away June 4, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
John Harral, 64, of Eden, passed away June 6, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Darrell Hopkins Jr., 49, of Twin Falls, passed away June 4, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Thomas McCarthy, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away June 3, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Eugene Simpson, 86, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at home. Graveside services with military honors will be announced. Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Fall. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Daniel Jonathon Steece “Bubba,” 26, of Caldwell, passed away Sunday, May 30 2021, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center due to injuries suffered in an automobile accident. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.
Denmar G. Weigt, 88, of Jerome, passed away June 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.