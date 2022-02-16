Death notices

Joseph Allan Auth, 66, of Twin Falls, passed away February 10, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Barbara Lee Boyd, 91, of Twin Falls and formerly of Draper, Utah, passed away at her home on February 6 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Linda Briscoe, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, February 11, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Jerry Lee Gibbons, 74, of Kimberly, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Loah Krahn, 80, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, in Rancho Mirage, California. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Willie Joe Rumple, 91, of Gooding, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, at his home in Gooding. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Josef Schoepp, 97, of Rupert, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Alan Dean Wickham, 73, of Hagerman, passed away Monday, February 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Burrel Williams, 90, of Wendell and formerly of Shoshone, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

