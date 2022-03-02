Death notices

Gayle Beck, 75, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Karen Lee (Popplewell) Graves, 73, of Twin Falls, died Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Mildred Jenkins Munro, 93, of Twin Falls and formerly of Stidham, Oklahoma, passed away on February 25 at her home surrounded by family in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

