Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Rupert woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after she was pulled over in Nevada. Police said she had more than 5 pounds of meth.
- Updated
A Twin Falls man died Tuesday in Jerome after running a red light and crashing into a pickup hauling a livestock trailer.
“After I got the gun, I just pulled her into a hug because I thought, this little girl has a mom somewhere that doesn't realize she's having a breakdown and she's hurting people.”
The driver of a pickup walked away Sunday morning after colliding with a train on U.S. Highway 93.
- Updated
Cindy Renfro and her husband lost their apartment during a fire at Meadowbrook Apartment Complex in Buhl yesterday. Local organizations and business are stepping up to help the impacted families.
The investigation into the reported rape of a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint unearthed an alleged child sex trafficking ring run by a 17-year-old girl, who was living in an Idaho Falls group home at the time of the incident.
The families of more than 65 million children will start receiving enhanced child tax credit monthly payments of up to $300 on July 15, the Biden administration announced Monday.
Just a month after Idaho became the last state in the nation to legalize hemp, a company that uses hemp to make building materials has announced plans to build a manufacturing plant in the Magic Valley.
This week's Most Wanted from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office
Before day two of the jury trial for Gilberto Flores Rodriguez started on Wednesday, the mother of slain teen Regina Krieger and “Gina” supporters were told they had to leave the courthouse because of what they were wearing.