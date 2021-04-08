Death notices
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Jerome man died Friday evening when a ratchet from another vehicle flew through his windshield, hitting him and causing him to crash.
- Updated
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans Sunday to build a temple in Burley.
Officials are investigating a crash involving an Idaho State Police trooper whose cruiser was hit by a semi while responding to the Friday night crash that killed a man on Interstate 84 in Jerome County.
A Rupert man hit another vehicle on South Oneida Street and then crashed into a Mr. Gas convenience store.
-
- 8 min to read
Justin Jensen felt stunned when he was named Firefighter of Year by the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho after spending the past year clashing with demons brought to life by post-traumatic stress disorder.
- Updated
“As we get older we have a tendency to just disappear. So this was my conscious choice to step forward.”
Congratulations to these families!
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has cast a critical eye across the border, condemning efforts by the Idaho Legislature to “punish” Id…
The South Central Public Health District has received laboratory confirmation of 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) and four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 UK variant (B.1.1.7), in Blaine County.
The Blaine County prosecuting attorney’s office found that Murphy's actions in October 2020 amounted to “premeditated, intentional murder. Murphy’s subsequent suicide prevents any opportunity to bring him to justice. . ."