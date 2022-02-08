Death notices

Nicolas Andrew Devine, 25, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home on February 1 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jes N.P. Emery, 30, of Twin Falls, passed away February 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

David Stewart Hinds, 82, of Bliss, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

William “Bill” Huffer, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away at his home February 5, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, Twin Falls.

Sharon Kelley, of Twin Falls, passed away at a local care facility on February 6, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Elayne Marie Mendonca, 50, of Twin Falls, passed away February 6, 2022, at Twin Falls Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Earl Thomas Morris Jr., 86, of Twin Falls, passed away January 3, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Pamela Ruth Nelson, 63, of Jerome, passed away February 6, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Teryl Payne passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Desano Assisted Living in Jerome. Arrangments are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. For more information please visit demaraysjerome.com

Manuel Salazar, 61, of Jerome, passed away February 7, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Justin Steven Shields, 45, of Hansen, passed away February 4, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Sandra L. Todd, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Justin Lamar Tullis, 58, of Jerome, passed away February 2, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0