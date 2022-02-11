Death notices

John Robert Evans, 62, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Albion. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Verline Helen Lee, 81, of Wendell, passed away February 9, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Lulubell Northrop, 85, of Jerome, passed away February 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Bret R. Severe, 61, of Twin Falls and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0