Roger Largent, of Filer, passed away, December 27, 2018. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Don David Gibbs, Jr. 81 of Twin Falls, passed away, December 27, 2018 in Boise. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Anthony Oliver Herrera, 69 of Paul passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Judy L. Andrews, age 78, of Glenns Ferry, passed away on December 27, 2018. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, located at 500 North 18th East, in Mountain Home.

Robert Carl Schut, formerly of Rupert, Idaho and current resident of Winston, Oregon, passed away Monday, December 17, 2018. Funeral Services will be January 4, 2019 in Roseburg, Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Taylor’s Family Mortuary in Winston, Oregon.

Blair “Bob” Bobletz, 78 of Twin Falls passed away on Thursday December 27, 2018. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

