Death notices

Gary L. Brummond, 56, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Frank Chidichimo, 93, of Twin Falls and formerly of Berkeley, Illinois, passed away March 7 at Chardonnay Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Larry R. Crane Sr., 87, of Mountain Home, passed away at a Nampa hospital on March 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.

Roy Allen Price, 74, of Buhl, passed away February 23, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Linda Quintero, 54, of Hagerman, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at her home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Phyllis Marie Tellez, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

William “Bill” S. Varin, 95, of Gooding, passed away Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

