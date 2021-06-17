Death notices

 Skip to main content
Myra June Kirk Beck, 67, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Arvella Hendrickson, 99, of Jerome passed away June 16, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dennis D. Packer, 88, of Twin Falls, passed away June 16, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Loren Keith “Joe” Skaug, 80, of Jerome, passed away June 16, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

