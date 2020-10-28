Death notices

Timothy Wilson Holt, 77, of Burley, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Rex West, 89, of Rupert, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Gerald D. Stoller, 97, of Burley, and formerly of Paul, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Pomerelle Place in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

