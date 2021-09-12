Death notices

Al Compton, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, September, 8, 2021, at home in Twin Falls. Services are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 2nd Ave. N., Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences go to www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Carolyn Hancock, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Demetrio Garcia Olvera, 82, of Twin Falls, Idaho formerly of Zacatecas, Mexico, passed away on Monday September 6, 2021 at his own home. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Georgia Simpson, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center due to complications of Covid-19. Services are pending under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Visit her tribute page at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.