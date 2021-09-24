Death notices

Margaret J. Barnes, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away September 22, 2021, at Grace Assisted living. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Bret L Corbridge, 50 of Filer, passed away September 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Maura Nava Cosio, 71, of Jerome, passed away September 23, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Claree Marie Crocheron, 91, of Jerome, formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. Services are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Douglas "Monte" Davis, 86, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Edbert Ernst Louis Dittmar, 82, of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.