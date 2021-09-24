Death notices

Margaret J. Barnes, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away September 22, 2021, at Grace Assisted living. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Bret L Corbridge, 50 of Filer, passed away September 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Maura Nava Cosio, 71, of Jerome, passed away September 23, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Claree Marie Crocheron, 91, of Jerome, formerly of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021. Services are pending under the care of Demaray's Jerome Memorial Chapel.
Douglas "Monte" Davis, 86, of Buhl, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Edbert Ernst Louis Dittmar, 82, of Gooding, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
Rodney Neddo Hall, 87, of Declo, formerly of Malta, passed away at his home Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Stephen Martin Harper, 69 of Hazelton, passed away September 22, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Kaye Dean Harrison, 59, of Burley, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at his home in Burley. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.
Jean M. Kearney, 70, of Ketchum, passed away September 23, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
David Worth Kinyon, 86, of Castleford, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Michael "Mike" P. Oneida, 70, of Shoshone, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Shoshone Chapel.
David Toner, 74, of Burley, passed away at his home Thursday, September 23, 2021. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Winnie Maurine Triplett, 100, of Filer, passed away September 22, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.