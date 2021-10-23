Death notices

Stephen Gilbert , 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday October 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Russell Elliott Johnson , 82, of Kimberly, passed away October 20, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Terry Lee Wilson, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday October 20, 2021, at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon. A celebration of life will be held at his home Saturday October 30, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.