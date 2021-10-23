Death notices

Stephen Gilbert, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday October 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.
Russell Elliott Johnson, 82, of Kimberly, passed away October 20, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.
Terry Lee Wilson, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday October 20, 2021, at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon. A celebration of life will be held at his home Saturday October 30, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.