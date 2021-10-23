 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Stephen Gilbert, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday October 21, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Russell Elliott Johnson, 82, of Kimberly, passed away October 20, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Terry Lee Wilson, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday October 20, 2021, at his home. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Rosenau Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to noon. A celebration of life will be held at his home Saturday October 30, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News