Death notices

Maxine Adams, 85, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Joyce “Billie” Arrington, 94, of Twin Falls, passed away January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Howard Stanley Burgman, 62, of Twin Falls, passed away January 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

David Ramirez, 51, of Jerome, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Ronald C. Smith, 96, of Boise and formerly of Wendell, passed away January 23, 2022, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

Josh Thorne, 46, of Twin Falls, died Monday, January 24, 2022, at a local hospital. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel in Buhl.

Maureen Rasmussen Wallace, 70, of Middleton, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

