Death notices

"Intentionally misgendering a student is actively creating a hostile learning environment and discriminating on the basis of gender identity," a CSI student said to a professor in a video that has gone viral.
"This young man did everything right after things went wrong."
Two people have been charged with robbery after a Buhl man said they came into his house and stole his wallet and TV at gunpoint.
“They are who we say we are as Americans,” American Wild Horse Campaign Communications Director Grace Kuhn said. “(They represent) the freedom, the resilience, the untamed spirit of the American West that people hold really, really dear.”
Bedlam on Idaho Highway 30 and Bedke Boulevard ensued Tuesday after calves escaped from Burley Livestock Auction. Some of them made their way onto the highway, where they were struck by vehicles.
Nearly nine months after the second-largest recorded earthquake in Idaho’s history, researchers with Boise State University published the firs…
Arctic Circle says with the opening of the Burley and Wendell locations it now has 26 restaurants in the Gem State.
The Cassia County School District Board chair said the board had an illegal secret meeting to decide to appoint someone else to lead the group.
An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 1-year-old boy who police say was abducted by his mother.
I saw a local business was flying a black and white American flag with a thin blue stripe under the American flag. What does this represent?