Death notices

Gary Roger White, 77, of Hazelton, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. No funeral services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Edward Benn Culver, 88, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. No funeral services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Toni Ann Simerly, 72, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Paul McClain, 73, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

