 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Death notices

  • 0

Gary Roger White, 77, of Hazelton, passed away Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the Lincoln County Care Center in Shoshone. No funeral services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Edward Benn Culver, 88, of Shoshone, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at DeSano Place Assisted Care in Jerome. No funeral services are scheduled. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Toni Ann Simerly, 72, of Wendell, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Paul McClain, 73, of Gooding, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

Burley woman runs for District 27 Senate seat

“I feel like so often people in leadership positions have their decisions influenced by power, money or fear,” Jeanie Hakes said. “I am not seeking power or money and I’m not afraid to stand up to big business or bullying tactics.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News