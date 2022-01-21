Death notices

Joyce Irene Dunn, 83, of Jerome, passed away January 19, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Tom Francisco, 79, formerly of Paul, passed away January 7, 2022, in Colorado. Tom graduated from Minico in 1960. Service will be held at a later date in Paul.

Gloria G. Hess, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Willow Place Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Laurien Jean Warren, 66, of Filer, died in her home January 16, 2022. Arrangements in the care of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0