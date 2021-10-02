Death notices

Marina Espinoza Barr, 65, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Ronnie L. Conklin, 74, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Billy Haigh, 74, a resident of Shoshone, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Dennis Alton Patterson, 69, of Carey, passed away at a Ketchum hospital on Thursday, September 30, 2021. Services are being provided by Bella Vida Funeral Home, Boise. 208-321-9661

Elvita Rodriguez, 74, of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on October 30, 2021 at Bennett Hills Nursing Home. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jay Allen Walker, 56, a resident of Orem, Utah and formerly of Gooding, Idaho, passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at his home in Orem, Utah. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0