Death notices

Genevieve Ann Mayes, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. The funeral Mass is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Keith Olson, 80, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away March, 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Mack S. Phillips, 88, of Buhl, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marvin Roberts, 78, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Janel Rumfelt, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home, March 6, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Gene Herbert Thomas, 73, of Wendell passed away March 7, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Dallas Ulrich, 80, of Jerome, passed away March 5, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0