Death notices

Richard “Rick” Warren Baker, 71, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.
Eva Loetta Bell, a 79-year-old resident of Oakley, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation & Care in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Donald Joseph Bryant, 82 of Twin Falls, passed away March 6, 2021, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
Genrikh Dalakyan, 86, of Buhl, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his residence. Services are pending and under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Barbara J. Davis, 60, of Twin Falls, passed away March 5, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Edwin “David” Heise, 89, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Buhl, Idaho, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at his residence in Wyoming. Services are pending and under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Lois Christine Landers, 66, of Wells, Nevada and Jerome, passed away March 5, 2021. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Genevieve Ann Mayes, an 89-year-old resident of Burley, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center. The funeral Mass is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
Keith Olson, 80, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away March, 6, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Mack S. Phillips, 88, of Buhl, died Friday, March 5, 2021, at a Twin Falls hospital. Services are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.
Marvin Roberts, 78, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Stonebridge Assisted Care in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.
Janel Rumfelt, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home, March 6, 2021. She was surrounded by her loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.
Gene Herbert Thomas, 73, of Wendell passed away March 7, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.
Dallas Ulrich, 80, of Jerome, passed away March 5, 2021. He was surrounded by his loving family. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.