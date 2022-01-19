Death notices

Dorothy Douglas, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Syringa Place Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending and under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Jeffery Ray Few, 41, of Twin Falls, died January 12, 2022. Services in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Mark Lyn Fikstad, 51 of Buhl, passed away January 12, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Donna Jean Henley, 84, of Mesa, Arizona, and formerly of Burley, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Dignity Health Arizona General Hospital in Mesa. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Doris Hinkle, 69, of Filer, passed away January 9, 2022, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Lorraina Rae Jones, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Rosemary McGonigal, 87, of Jerome, passed away January 16, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Eugene Thomas Pyles, 89, of Buhl, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at a Twin Falls care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

June Sherrell, 96, of Buhl, died Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Tom Sidwell, 73, of Kimberly, died January 14, 2022, in his home. Arrangements in the care of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Lena Cheney Smith, 100, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Anna Louise Tucker, 92, of Twin Falls, passed away January 17, 2022, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Beverly Kay Ward, 70, of Elba, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022, at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

