Death notices

Gabriel Agustin, 53, of Declo, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Forrest Bell, 70, of Burley, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Dow Burch Bond, 87, of Twin Falls, passed away November 19, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Harley Eugene Cox, 76, of Paul, passed away Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Roy E. Davis, 97, of Gooding, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Gary Lee Devries, 75, of Twin Falls, passed away November 17, 2021, at Twin Falls Transitional Care. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Denise (Pierce) Freeman, 68, of Boise, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home in Boise. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Cole Santana Hansen, 24, of Buhl, died Thursday, November 18, 2021, near Bliss. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Alice “Doyne” Jacobson, 95, of Twin Falls, passed away at Grace Assisted Living, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Toinette Lee, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away November 20, 2021, at Cenoma House in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Greg Marks, 59, of Nampa, passed away November 11, 2021. Funeral services will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 2 p.m.

Nadine Rathbun, 96, of Twin Falls, passed away at Grace Assisted Living on November 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Kevin Rossow, 71, of Filer, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Duane Gale Searle, 76, of Burley, passed away Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Billie L. Smith, 74, of Burley, passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

George Stocker, 85, of Twin Falls, passed away November 20, 2021, at his home. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Donald Taylor, 84, of Gooding, passed away November 20, 2021, in Gooding. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City. bowmanfuneral.com 208-853-3131.

