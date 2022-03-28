Death notices

Jimmie Duane Easton, an 86-year-old resident of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Quinn Garner, a Twin Falls resident passed March 25, 2022 at his home in Twin Falls, Idaho. A celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at LightHouse 960 Eastland Dr, Twin Falls, ID, with Pastor Ron Heath, officiating.

Jack Richard Kehrer, 80 year old Rupert resident, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his home in Rupert. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Barbara Madden, 75, of Twin Falls Idaho passed away on March 26, 2022 at Grace Assisted Living. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Christina June Parks, 40, a resident of Twin Falls, passed away on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at St. Luke's Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Annie Marie Sauerwein, 54, a Gooding resident, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022 of injuries from an auto accident north of Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Bryce Edward Walker, a 77-year-old lifetime resident of Rupert, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022, at his home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

