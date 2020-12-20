Death notices

Sha Mohar, 72, of Twin Falls, passed away, December 17, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Boise. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls.