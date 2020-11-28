Death notices

Bruce Allen Berry, 75, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at his home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Margie Carter, 93, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home in Wendell. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Wendell Chapel.

Shirlene Mae Crandall passed away November 10, 2020 at Ashley Manor. At the time of her death she was 85 years old. At this time no service is planned. The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rosenau Funeral Home

Joyce “Bud” Gray, 88, of Kimberly, ID, passed away Thursday quietly at his home surrounded by his loving family. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Jeff Rast, 63, a resident of Fairfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at his home in Fairfield. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

