Death notices

Lucille Elaine Brown, 96 year old Heyburn resident, passed away Tuesday November 23, 2021 at her home in Heyburn. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert.

Mark David Haines, 67 of Twin Falls, passed away November 21, 2021 at St. Luke’s Boise. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Gary Michael Jauregui, 46 of Twin Falls, passed away on Friday November 19, 2021 at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Pennie Dee Joy, 55 of Twin Falls, passed away November 23, 2021 at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Marilyn Craner Larson, an 89-year-old resident of Hagerman and formerly of Burley, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at her home. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Mary June Mathews, 68, of Buhl, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence. Services are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

