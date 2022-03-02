Death notices

Leila Ione Davis, 99, of Hazelton and formerly of Johnstown, Nebraska, passed away February 26 at her home surrounded by family in Hazelton. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jason Michael Dickey, 41, of Twin Falls, passed away February 23, 2022, in South Carolina. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Shirley Marie Engleman, 91, of Jerome and Boise, passed away February 24, 2022, at a Boise care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

David Montgomery, 77, of Twin Falls, passed away at St. Luke’s Boise on March 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Dorothy Morgensen, 82, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully in her home February 28, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Mildred Alleen Munro, 93, of Twin Falls and formerly of Stidham, Oklahoma, passed away on February 25 at her home surrounded by family in Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rosenau Funeral Home & Crematory.

Jerry Preston, 76, of Shoshone, passed away Monday, February 28, 2022, at his home in Shoshone. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Chad Michael Ripplinger, 44, of Jerome, passed away February 27, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Alan Curtis Romans, 62, of Gooding, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Durk Smith Rosen, 65, of Bliss, passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at his home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Virgil P. Ruhter, 76, of Buhl, died Monday, February 28, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Marjorie W. Stephens, 98, of Jerome and Twin Falls, passed away February 26, 2022, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0