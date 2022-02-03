Death notices

Moises T. Benavides, 86, of Jerome, and formerly of New Mexico, passed away on Jan. 31, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Services are pending under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel. Please visit demaraysjerome.com for further service information.

Clara F. Carter, 97, of Twin Falls, passed away January 31, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Russell Croft, 58, of Heyburn, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Minidoka Memorial Hospital. Funeral services are pending and will be announced by Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Deanna Lynn Dinkel, 84, of Twin Falls, passed away January 28, 2022, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Franklin S. Douglas, 78, of Paul, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Bruce Ford, 80, of Heyburn, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley. The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

John “Bill” W. Jones, 95, of Hagerman, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at his home in Hagerman. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Sheryle B. Landon, 83, of Gooding, passed away at her home on February 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel in Mountain Home.

Kevin R. Lind, 62, of Burley, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Cassia Regional Medical Center. Services are pending and will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

Dominga Villarreal, 70, of Rupert, passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at her residence in Rupert. Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home 188 S. Idaho 24, Rupert.

