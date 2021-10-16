 Skip to main content
Death notices
Death notices

Landy Joseph Fiedler, 46, of Twin Falls, passed away October 14, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.

Bernice Howa, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away October 14, 2021, at Desano Place in Jerome. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Jolene Barbara Payne, 93, of Twin Falls, passed away October 14, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Parker Ward, 2-year-old child of Alex Ward and Samantha Alleger, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021, at home. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morrison Payne Funeral Home in Burley.

