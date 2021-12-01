Death notices

Hunter Fivecoat, 19, of Filer, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Filer. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home & Crematory of Twin Falls.

Barbara Ann Griggs, 73, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

LaVaughn Stephen Helsley, 50, a recent resident of Mullan, and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home in Mullan. Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Shoshone Chapel.

Mildred “Millie” Denton Inouye, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, after a valiant battle with colon cancer and dementia. Millie’s life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, December. 6, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor David Carver officiating. Family and friends will be received from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, December 5, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Burley.

Constance Gardner Jensen, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Grace Assisted Living in Twin Falls.The funeral is pending and will be announced by Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Frederick Charles Opdycke, of Twin Falls, passed away November 29, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the caring direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Elaine Orthel, 92, of Filer, passed away November 28, 2021. Services are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home of Twin Falls.

Gregory Joseph Paoli, 70, of Twin Falls, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, Twin Falls. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

LaRon R. Quintana, 49, of Jerome, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Benito “Ben” Solano, 81, of Twin Falls, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Brent Nathan Sterner, 52, of Twin Falls, passed away November 27, 2021, at home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Kenneth “Ken” Warren, 61, of Twin Falls, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com. We are asking at this time, if you have the means to assist this family with basic cremation expenses, anything would be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God Bless. The family and Cremation Services of Idaho. All donations are paid directly to the funeral home.

Melody Warren, 39, of Twin Falls, passed away at her home on November 24, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Larry Harris Webb, 74, of Jerome, passed away November 26, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Elverta Whiting, 78, of Hazelton, passed away November 24, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

