Death notices

Viola Faye Allen, 91, of Twin Falls, passed away June 10, 2021, at her home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

Jeffrey Climer, 57, of Twin Falls, passed away June 7, 2021. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced by Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Richard S. Cummings, 65, of Hansen, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at home. Cremation services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho, 502 Second Ave. N., Twin Falls. For tributes and condolences go to serenityfuneralchapel.com.

Rosemary Joy Losh, 69, of Twin Falls and formerly of Meridian, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Rosetta Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0