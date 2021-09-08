Death notices

Kathleen Atherton, 80, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Friday, September 3, 2021, at Bennett Hills Assisted Care in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Ann Elizabeth Graefe, 86 of Kimberly, passed away September 3, 2021, at Ashley Manor of Kimberly. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Richard Knack, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away September 6, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Sherry Dee McCaughey, 53, of Jerome, passed away on September 1, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Helen Elaine McCord, 67 of Jerome, passed away September 1, 2021, at Chardonnay Assisted Living. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Lynn Payne of Victor, Montana, and formerly of Burley, died on August 4, 2021, in Victor, Montana. No services are planned at this time.