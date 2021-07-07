Death notices

Alethea Anticevich, 47, of Jerome, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Tabitha Monique Bell, 41, of Caldwell, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, near Bliss. No funeral services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Dale Ellis Casey, 65, of Bellevue, died June 25, 2021, at the Cove of Cascadia. Arrangements are pending under the care of Wood River Chapel. Friends may leave a condolence, share a memory or photo at woodriverchapel.com.

Sheldon Ford, 39, of Jerome died Monday, July 5, 2021, at his residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Connie Lee Kingsland, 60, of Jerome, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, in Buhl. Arrangements are pending and have been entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.

Roberta Mader, 85, of Kimberly, passed away at home July 4, 2021. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home.