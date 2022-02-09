Death notices

Deborah Dianne Burrell, 58, of Gooding, passed away Monday, February 7, 2022, at her home in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are pending under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service—Gooding Chapel.

Edwin Karl Harbke, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at St. Luke’s in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Earl Thomas Morris Jr., 86, of Twin Falls, passed away February 3, 2022, at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

LaDonya Murray, 46, of Buhl, died Thursday, February 3, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Bradley Raymond Richert, 69, of Twin Falls, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0