Death notices

JoAnn Lenore Barzee, 86, of Gooding, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Trudy Louise Hall Carver, 74, of Burley, passed away February 15, 2021, at her home where she lived for 40 years. Arrangements have been placed in the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Barbara Ann Hutchins, 82, of Twin Falls, passed away February 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel in Twin Falls.

Martin "Marty" Greer Lloyd, 63, of Wendell, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, in Gooding. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.

Larry A. Miller, 73, of Buhl, died Monday, February 15, 2021, at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements are pending under the care of Farmer Funeral Chapel, Buhl.

Lee R. Peterson, 83, of Kimberly, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.