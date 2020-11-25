Death notices

Kent Ralph Gwilliam, 68, of Burley, was called home to our Heavenly Father suddenly on Friday Nov. 13, 2020, as a result of a truck accident caused by icy roads. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., in Burley. Burial followed at Paul Cemetery.

David Kay Haskell, 75, of Declo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, from complications of COVID-19. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Roger Darwin Ling, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 8, 2020. A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 27, at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church. A public graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at the Rupert Cemetery. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group.

Leah Jane Beck left this earth to be with her Savior on November 17, 2020, at the age of 83. The funeral was held on Tuesday, November 24, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Burley West Stake Center, 2420 Parke Ave., Burley. Burial took place in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Frank Eugene McCall Paul’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required. For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

